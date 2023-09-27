Armed police ended a 27-hour siege by storming a home and detaining a man, who is in his 30s.

The standoff, which started following reports of "disorder with weapons", ended at around 2am earlier today, Wednesday 27 September.

He was in custody and was due to be assessed by mental health professionals.

A second man, who left the same address in Osborn Road, Sparkbrook, several hours earlier, was treated in hospital for injuries to his head.

The injured man, who in his 60s, had left the building on Monday night.

Superintendent Alison Hurst, of Birmingham Police, said: "We are thankful that this incident has ended safely, I am sure everyone in the local area shares in our relief."

"We are incredibly thankful for the way that the community in Sparkbrook – particularly the residents of Osborn Road – have supported us.

"I’d like to thank the firearms officers, negotiators, neighbourhood and other officers who have worked day and night to bring this to a safe conclusion."

The siege began just after 11pm on Monday 25 September, after a man barricaded himself inside a property.

Throughout Tuesday, there was a heavy police presence in the street as concerned residents watched on from their doorsteps.

One person living near the siege said: "My son saw the police at around 2am last night - it’s quite shocking really, everyone just keeps to themselves around here.”

Another added: "I was really shocked when I saw it.

"This is a community, people look out for each other."

