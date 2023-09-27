A driver who killed a "wonderful" mother-of-two when he fell asleep at the wheel on the way home from a night shift has been jailed.

Glen Widdowson, 48, was returning home from a night shift when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, struck a kerb and hit his victim from behind.

Widdowson had been working as a night manager at a Leicestershire hotel throughout the previous evening.

Aimi McCaffery, from Cropwell Butler, was described as “a wonderful mother, wife, daughter and loving friend” by her family.

The 46-year-old died as a result of her injuries after she was hit by a BMW along Cropwell Road, close to where it turns into Radcliffe Road, in Cropwell Butler.

Widdowson was jailed for three years and six months. He was also banned from driving for four years and nine months.

CCTV caught the hotel night manager, who was returning home from a night shift when he went onto the wrong side of the road, veering towards the wrong side of the carriageway as he drove along Radcliffe Road and towards Mrs McCaffery.

Forensic collision investigators later concluded that he had made no effort to brake before the collision.

Mr Widdowson had been diagnosed with the condition sleep apnoea in 2016 – a condition that disrupts sleep and adds to fatigue.

He said he couldn’t be sure what happened, but Widdowson later pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on the basis that he fell asleep at the wheel.

Tributes have been paid to Aimi McCaffery Credit: Nottinghamshire Police/BPM Media

Detective Constable Christopher Taylor, from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was an utterly tragic incident that robbed a family of a loving mother, wife and friend. Aimi did everything right on that dreadful morning and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time as Widdowson drove home from work.

“As he begins a significant jail sentence, I sincerely hope that other drivers will take note of the potential consequences of falling asleep at the wheel.

"Mr Widdowson pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving on the basis that he fell asleep at the wheel. His sentence reflected his earlier guilty plea and his previous good character.

"The act of falling asleep is always considered to be dangerous rather than careless driving and will consequently lead to far more serious sanctions in cases when people lose their lives.

“So, I urge anyone who feels tired behind the wheel to pay attention to how they feel, pull over and take an appropriate break. As this case demonstrates, the consequences of not doing this can be devastating.

“Her loss has been felt by her family and across her network of friends, and colleagues in the community charity she ran. Please remember Aimi and do not push yourself to drive any further when you feel tired.”

