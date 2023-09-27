Four more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at the side of a road in Leicester.

Matthew Schofield died after an assault occurred shortly before 3am in Belgrave Road, close to the junction with Belgrave Circle on Sunday 11 June.

The 34-year-old was found by police at around 4.20am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The men, aged 23, 25, 26 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and are currently in police custody.

The total of people arrested in connection to Mr Schofield's death is currently 12.

Three men, aged 20, 22 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder are currently on police bail.

A fourth man, aged 24, also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is also on police bail.

A further three men – one aged 18 and two aged 22 – arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, from Leicestershire Police, said: "The death of Mr Schofield is still being actively investigated and we are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries to help identify those who may have been involved.

Mr Schofield's family are urging anyone who has information about his death to come forward Credit: ITV Central News

"At the heart of this investigation is a family who are grieving the death of a loved one.

"They deserve to know the truth of what led to Mr Schofield’s death and see that anyone who was responsible is brought to justice.

"If you have any information what could assist, I would urge you to come forward – it is not too late to make contact."

