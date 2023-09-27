A man who boxed in and repeatedly punched an elderly driver in a road rage episode in Nottinghamshire has been jailed.

Martin Roberts, 39, tailgated his victim, 77, down Ollerton Road in Edwinstowe on 1 July 2022.

Roberts, of Little John Avenue, Warsop, then proceeded to overtake the pensioner, box him in and punch him multiple times before climbing back into his Range Rover and driving away.

Nottinghamshire Police were able to identify Roberts through his vehicle number plate and arrested him the following day.

In his police interview, Roberts admitted to confronting the victim but claimed it was he who had been assaulted.

He later changed his story and pleaded guilty to one count of causing actual bodily harm.

Roberts was sentenced to nine months in jail at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday 26 September.

PC Ben Lawrence of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Roberts is a large and powerfully built man who launched a vicious and senseless attack on a man nearly twice his age. His victim was still sat in his car at the time of this assault and had little hope of defending himself from the multiple blows that came his way.

“Roberts’s actions that day were utterly disgraceful, and I am pleased he has now been jailed. I hope this sentence also serves as a warning to others about the consequences of this kind of thuggery.”

