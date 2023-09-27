A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her flat.

Officers attended an address in County Close, Beeston, on Monday 25 September where a 46-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

Police remain at the scene and a small cordon is in place while further forensic work and door-to-door inquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, who is leading the investigation, said: “First and foremost our thoughts go out to the woman’s family and friends during this incredibly distressing time.

“A team of detectives have been carrying out multiple lines of inquiry since Monday morning and we can confirm a 50-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in police custody. We know the news is likely to cause some alarm and distress in the community.

“I would like to reassure residents that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.