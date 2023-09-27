More than half of staff at University Hospitals Birmingham felt they had been bullied or harassed, it has been revealed in an independent review.

The review heard from more than 4,000 members of staff, through a range of methods including confidential surveys, anonymous digital routes, listening groups, site walkabouts and confidential interviews.

It found that 53% felt bullied or harassed.

It highlights how some unacceptable behaviours and poor working practices havedeveloped, which have caused many staff to feel isolated, discriminated against, unsafe and undervalued.

The trust has apologised and commits to creating the best possible place to work, which supports all staff and enables them to flourish.

Junior Doctors Wellbeing Project undertaken at the Queen Elizabeth site found 48% of staff answered no to ‘Do you feel that you could raise concerns about bullying or inappropriate behaviour without fear of reprise?’.

The survey data indicated 30% of staff did not always feel safe at work.

This was justified in the survey by commentary that referenced instances of patient safety being compromised, bullying between staff, and lack of support from managers in dealing with abuse from patients.

Regarding psychological safety and wellbeing, 25% of staff surveyed felt discriminated against and 53% felt bullied or harassed.

Whilst 62% of staff knew how to raise concerns, only 16% felt that the concerns they raised would be taken up by the Trust as an employer.

Most staff expressed that the Trust does not place a strong focus on staff safety, including physical, psychological, sexual safety, and wellbeing.

The survey results indicate 11% of staff do not feel safe at work at any time.

What has University Hospital Birmingham said about the report?

The UHB has apologised and "commits to creating the best possible place to work, which supports all staff and enables them to flourish.

The Culture Review also highlighted that, despite significant challenges in staff experience,staff remain committed and proud to provide care to the population they serve.

Jonathan Brotherton, Chief Executive, said: “We are very sorry for the unacceptable behaviours and working practices that the Culture Review highlights and welcome therecommendations, which we fully commit to implementing.

"They provide further, extensive and independent insight into how our colleagues think and feel about working at UHB.

“Whist the review makes very difficult reading, it resonates with what we have hearddirectly from staff. We have begun putting into place changes in structure, and in leadership, which will provide a good foundation for the further actions we need to take to improve morale and address staff concerns.

“I want to reinforce that we continue to listen, continue to respond to and are committed toacting on what our colleagues have told us, and will continue to tell us.

“Over 4,000 colleagues have clearly stated: They want to feel valued for what you do; they want to feel psychologically and sexually safe; they want zero tolerance of bullying, harassment, racism and all forms of discrimination; they want to be treated fairly, consistently and be confident to speak up and be heard.

“We want this too and will do everything possible to achieve this, as we strive to become the best possible place to work and the best possible place to receive care and treatment.”

The report sets out four fundamental shifts as recommendations, which are all are fullyaccepted by UHB’s Trust Board.

An associated action plan and progress tracker will be produced and reported on at future public board meetings.