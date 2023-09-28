A busy road in Leicester remains closed this morning, after it was shut off by police due to an 'incident'.

Narborough Road was closed by police last night, Wednesday 27 September, just after 10.00pm.

The route is shut from Harrow Road to Cambridge Street in both directions and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Leicestershire Police said: "Road closure due to incident. Narborough Road is closed in both directions - from Harrow Road to Cambridge Street. Please find alternative routes."Police say an update would be provided in due course when the road was re-opened.

Live traffic maps show heavy traffic in the area as a result, with traffic appearing to be diverting onto Fosse Road South on one side of the closure.