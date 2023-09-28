Two more people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the fire which destroyed the Crooked House pub near Dudley.

The 258-year-old pub, once branded Britain's "wonkiest", burned down on Saturday 5 August 2023 and was demolished shortly after.

A woman, 34, and a man, 44, both from Leicestershire, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

They have both been released on conditional police bail while police investigations continues.

Three other men, 66, 51 and 33, who were all previously arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, remain on conditional police bail.

The Crooked House pub was then demolished shortly after the fire, in actions described by South Staffordshire Council as "not agreed or deemed necessary."

More than 25,000 bricks were salvaged from the site earlier this month after a deal was struck between the demolition teams and the 'Save the Crooked House' campaign group.