Extra security has been added at a West Midlands college after reports of a "man seen with a machete".

Solihull College and University Centre posted about the alleged incident on social media.

It said a group of people appeared at the front of the college on Monday, with one of them "holding what appeared to be a machete".

The college said no one was injured and that anyone at the site with concerns should speak to their tutor.

The college wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Solihull College & University Centre is working closely with the police after an incident where a group of people appeared at the front of the college on Monday with one of them holding what appeared to be a machete.

"Contrary to social media reports, no one was hurt and the group dispersed quickly."

It continued: "The person was not a student. We have added extra security around the College grounds.

"The Police are continuing their investigation. If any student is concerned please talk to your tutor."

Officers from West Midlands Police are now investigating and are appealing for information.

A statement from West Midlands Police reads: "We received a report of man being seen with a machete in Blossomfield Road, Solihull, at around 12.30pm on Monday (25 September).

"We're carrying out enquiries and anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/714553/23."