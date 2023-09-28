A man has died after an incident on the M6 near Coventry.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the M6 Southbound between junctions 3 and 2 at 4.58am on Thursday (28 September).

A paramedic officer and the critical care car from the Air Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The M6 southbound is closed between Junction 4A, the M42 link, and junction 2 for the M69, a nd National Highways is telling drivers to expect delays of two hours above usual journey times. There is approximately 10 miles of congestion on approach.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found a male patient.

“Sadly, it quickly became clear that, due to his injuries, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

