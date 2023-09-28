Play Brightcove video

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tells ITV News Central's political correspondent Alison Mackenzie that Leicester is "a great example of what our country's about", despite comments from Suella Braverman on the city's 'failed multiculturalism'.

Rishi Sunak has declared his love for Leicester, following Home Secretary Suella Braverman's comments that the city is as an example of 'failed' multiculturalism.

In an interview with ITV News Central, the Prime Minister said "we've done an incredible job over the years about integrating people into the British way of life, from lots of different backgrounds".

Giving a speech in the US, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said

It follows comments made by Suella Braverman in the US yesterday during a statement on migration, highlighting that "uncontrolled immigration" made it more difficult for "communities to meld together" - using Leicester as an example.

The Home Secretary said last year's clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups was proof of multiculturalism not only failing, but being a threat to society.

Today the Prime Minister said: "I love Leicester, my mum's from Leicester, she's from Oadby, I've spent many happy times there. My family are still there - best Indian mithaai in the country that I still get brought to Downing Street when I can! And look, it's a great example of what our country is about.

"We've done an incredible job over the years about integrating people into the British way of life, from lots of different backgrounds - you know, I'm sitting here as Prime Minister in Downing Street, and that's a wonderful thing. But it's also a wonderful thing that it's not that big a deal."

The Prime Minister said it's important that people from different backgrounds integrate into British life, as Leicester has done. Credit: ITV News Central

The Prime Minister also told ITV News Central, that he believes it's "possible to welcome people here from around the world, but doing so in a way that means they subscribe to British values".

He said: "I think it's important that as people come here from wherever they come, to integrate into the British way of life, I think that is very important. And we do have a set of British values that everyone should subscribe to and adhere to. I think that is important, we can never lose sight of that. But it's possible to do both, it's possible to welcome people here from around the world, but doing so in a way that means they subscribe to British values. The fact that I'm sitting here as someone who's of my background as Prime Minister in Downing Street is a great thing about our country - but it's also great that it's not that big a deal."

Leicester's City Mayor Peter Soulsby says he's been left furious by the comments made by the Home Secretary.

He told ITV News Central: "Leicester is very proud of its diversity that has had every aspect of its life enriched by those who have chose to make their homes here over so many decades now, and well, sad but proud of our city.

"I was sad and angry and I think that's generally the reaction that other people in Leicester have had, because clearly it was words that bear no relation at all to the city that we know."