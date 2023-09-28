The family of man who was shot dead 18 years ago in Birmingham, have made an emotional plea to help find his killer.

Mohammed Yasin, 50, died after being shot on Wednesday 28 September 2005.

He was found near the front door of his home in Whitehall Road, Bordesley Green.

West Midlands Police and Mr Yasin's family are calling for anyone with new information which could help trace his killer, to come forward.

Mohammed Yasin was found near the front door of his home in Whitehall Road, Bordesley Green. Credit: ITV News Central

His family say they are still seeking answers and justice for his death and are certain that someone out there knows the truth about what happened that night:

“Mohammed Yasin was a kind and loving person to family and friends.

“He is dearly missed by us all. There's not a day that goes by that we don't think about him.

“We as a family need justice and closure.”

The investigation remains open and detectives would encourage anyone with information, no matter how small to get in touch.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards from our Homicide Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mohammed’s family who deserve justice and closure after enduring this pain 18 years on.

"In these circumstances no case is ever closed and will always look at new information that comes to light, no matter how small it is how much time has passed.

"Someone out there knows something. It might be small to you, but it could make the difference to our investigation and Mohammed’s family. I would encourage anyone who knows what happened that day to examine their conscience and do the right thing - call us."

"If you don’t feel you can talk to police but you have information, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously.

"Information can be given to the review team on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."