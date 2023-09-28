Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 50's was stabbed in Leicester.

Police were called to the scene – between Harrow Road and Norman Street – by the East Midlands Ambulance Service at around 9.45pm yesterday.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Three people – a man, 18, and two boys aged 16 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They all remain in custody.

Drivers are being warned of heavy traffic in the Narborough Road area and are urged to use alternative routes. Credit: Leicester Media Online

The scene remains cordoned off on Narborough Road, between the junctions of Norman Street and Paton Street.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our investigation is in its early stages and officers will be in the area this morning carrying out further enquiries and providing reassurance to the community.

“This incident happened in an area of city that experiences a high footfall of both pedestrians and vehicles. I’d therefore ask eyewitnesses and motorists with dashcams – to come forward if they have any information or footage that could help.”

"A dedicated major incident portal has been set up, where information can be passed on directly to the investigation team."