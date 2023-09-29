A huge cannabis farm has been discovered on the site of a former Marks and Spencer shop.

The farm spanned multiple floors and around 975 plants were found in the old building on the Spring Gardens in Buxton.

A 34-year-old man - who is believed to be an Albanian national - was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

He was also arrested on suspicion of immigration offences - police say he has been handed over to the immigration authorities.

He has also been referred to the Home Office for investigation due to concerns that he may be the victim of modern-day slavery.

Sergeant Patrick Haley, from Derbyshire Police, said: "Through information we received from the local community we discovered a large, sophisticated cannabis grow which has now been dismantled and seized.

"We would like to thank the public for their continued support, and we would encourage people to report their concerns and information about drug misuse to us."

He added; "While some people may think that cannabis use causes no real harm to others, the reality is that behind the scenes there can be links to organised criminality, violence and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

"Illegal cannabis grows often also put others in danger, posing a risk of fire, flood or damage."

