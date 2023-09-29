Play Brightcove video

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward speaks at the pre-match press conference

Aston Villa's women's team has "similar concerns" to the men's squad over the club's new shirts.

Villa's newly-released home claret and blue shirts - made by British manufacturer Castore - noticeably change colour during games as players sweat.

The shirts apparently 'hold' the sweat making them heavy and uncomfortable to wear.

"I think we have similar concerns as to what the men have," manager Carla Ward said about the kits at her pre-match press conference.

"It was highlighted early in the pre-season from the men’s side and backed up by the women."

The women's team are due to wear the new kit for the first time this weekend. Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

Ward added: "But as far as I am concerned, it’s over to the club and Castore to deal with it, my focus has to be the weekend and making sure the players are focused on that.

"One thing I will say is the club has been absolutely superb in these last few days," she said, "there’s been a constant communication of how can we help the players and make them feel better.

"There’s a genuine care from the football club. The players feel that, we feel that, and our focus is now solely on Manchester United."

Castore are attempting to find a solution to the problem - but it won't be fixed before this weekend.

The new kit has been a point of contention for players and fans. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire

The men's team will host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, and Ward's team will kick off their Women's Super League playing Manchester United at home the next day.

Villa have raised their concerns regarding the 'sweaty' kit to Castore as the company attempts to create a version that doesn't hold sweat in the same way.

The men's team manager, Unai Emery, was asked about the shirts on Wednesday following his side's defeat in the Carabao cup by Everton.

Whilst there wasn't a direct response, Emery's translate did acknowledge "there is a situation."

Villa has signed a multi-year contract with Castore in May 2022. The company also provides kits for Newcastle, Rangers, and Wolves - as well as European teams like Bayer Leverkusen and Sevilla.

A spokesperson for Castore said: "There has been some media speculation about a potential issue in the football kit supplied by Castore to Aston Villa Football Club."

"We are working closely in collaboration with the club to address this issue as quickly as possible to meet the standards we expect. We would like to thank the club for their patience and support to date."

They continued; "As a proud new British brand, we always hold ourselves to the highest of standards and strive to do everything we can to constantly improve the performance of our products.

"This means addressing any customer concerns with promptness and humility."

