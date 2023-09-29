A man and a woman are being treated in hospital after they were attacked by a dog in Coventry.

Officers were called to Purcell Road at just before 4 o'clock on Thursday 28 September where they tasered the dog and placed it in a wheelie bin to ensure the public's safety.

Police say the dog, which is believed to be a Bully type breed, will be put to sleep.

In a statement, Coventry Police said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation but believe the owner of the dog is related to the man who was attacked. No arrests have been made at this stage.

"We understand this was a very distressing incident for anyone who witnessed it and we will be having extra officers in the area to offer reassurance. The dog will be put to sleep."

The man and woman's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to get in touch by calling 101.

