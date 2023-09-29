A man from Birmingham who starved his dogs has been banned from owning animals for five years.

Mark Gould, of Mansfield Road was sentenced after admitting three animal welfare offences after an investigation by the RSPCA.

Inspector Jon Ratcliffe was called to Gould’s address on April 1, after British Transport Police had visited attempting to arrest a wanted person but instead had seen a dog inside in poor conditions.

Inspector Ratcliffe discovered three dogs in need of urgent help inside the property, a female cane corso type dog called Stella and a male bull breed dog called Hulk were found downstairs and a female mastiff type dog called Lickey was found shut in a bedroom.

He described seeing the shocking conditions the dogs were living in when he entered the address.

Mansfield Road, Birmingham Credit: Google Maps

Mr Ratcliffe said: "I was struck by how awful conditions were. I couldn't walk without stepping on faeces.

"There was no food or water available in the bowls and the only bedding available was soaked through with what I suspect may have been urine.

" Upstairs there were two bedrooms which were extremely cluttered with possessions and debris strewn across the rooms. My attention was drawn to the amount of dog faeces in both rooms.

" Upon entering the small box room at the front I found a third dog shut inside the room; This dog was a female red coloured mastiff crossbreed dog in very poor bodily condition. She appeared to be terrified and was trying to cower between a wooden unit and a pile of car tyres.

The dogs were signed over into the care of the RSPCA and rushed for veterinary treatment.

Vet’s found both Stella and Lickey to be emaciated.

Stella weighed half of her ideal weight at just 20.6kg, while Lickey weighed just 13.35kg when her ideal weight should have been around 20kg.

Both gained weight and physical condition with suitable feeding. All three dogs recovered in the care of the charity and have since been re-homed.

Alongside the five year long disqualification, which can not be appealed for three years, Gould must carry out 35 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) days.

He was also fined £40 and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...