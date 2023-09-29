The family of a 50-year-old man stabbed to death in Leicester have said they're "still coming to terms" with the loss of their "beloved brother, dad and husband".

Junior Osborne was was found with a stab wound between Harrow Road and Norman Street at about 9.45pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after. Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing.

An 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old and two boys aged 16 all remain in custody.

In a statement, Mr Osborne’s family said: “Junior was a beloved brother, dad and husband.

“We’re still coming to terms with our loss and ask for privacy so that we can grieve in peace.”

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that Mr Osborne died from a stab wound injury.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), is leading the investigation. He said: “First and foremost, I’d like to offer my condolences to Mr Osborne’s family and loved ones.

“We are continuing to establish the circumstances that led to his death and I’d urge anyone who can help, but has not yet spoken to police, to do so.

“Were you in Narborough Road or the surrounding area on Wednesday night? What did you see? Did you notice anyone acting in a manner that seemed unusual or caught your attention? Anything you’re able to tell us could assist us.”

