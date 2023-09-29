A 5G mast in Long Eaton could have been set on fire deliberately, police say.

An investigation has been launched into the blaze that damaged the mast last night.

Derbyshire Police were called just before 11:40pm on Thursday 28 September by the fire service to Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton.

Police say an investigation has been launched into the incident. Credit: Ashley Kirk

The road remains closed whilst work is carried out to make the site safe.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have noticed something suspicious.

