Full route and road restrictions for Leicester Half Marathon and 10K races

More than 3,000 runners will be taking to the city’s streets this weekend as part of the annual Leicester Half Marathon and 10k race.

The events will take place on Sunday, October 1, starting and finishing at Leicester’s Victoria Park.

Runners will set out from the park from 9.15am, on a route through the city and Melton Road, into Thurmaston and Birstall, before returning to the starting point.

It means a series of rolling road closures will be in place to enable the runners to pass safely.

MARATHON ROUTE

Runners at the start line of the Leicester Half Marathon Credit: ITV Central

The route includes London Road, St George’s Way, Charles Street, Belgrave Gate and out of the city centre.

The then heads through Melton Road and out towards Thurmaston, Watermead Country Park and Birstall.

The race then returns via Red Hill Circle and parts of Loughborough Road and Thurcaston Road, and then joins the riverside path.

From there the route will return to the city via Abbey Park and the city centre, before continuing up New Walk via De Montfort Street and University Road on its way to the finish at Victoria Park.

10K RACE

The 10k race will follow the same route as far as Melton Road, before travelling along Loughborough Road, Holden Street and Ross Walk to re-join the riverside path, past the Space Centre and Abbey Park on its way back to the city.

FULL ROUTE AND ROAD RESTRICTIONS

In order to ensure the safety of both runners and the general public a number of road closures will be implemented in certain areas of the city and county at various times during the day.

Residents in any affected areas should have a letter dropped out to your address during the course of August / September informing them of the route and any access restrictions that will be in place in their area.

Thousands of runner took part in 2021 Credit: ITV News Central

Half Marathon Loop - approximate times of runners on the road9:15am – 9:20am Start – Victoria Park Coach Drive9:15am – 9:23am Victoria Park Exit / Granville Road 9:16am – 9:24am Granville Road / London Road, London Road (St Georges Way) 9:19am – 9:33am London Road / Charles Street9:20am – 9:36am Charles Street / Halford Street9:21am – 9:40am Charles Street / Belgrave Gate 9:22am – 9:43am Burley’s Flyover / Belgrave Road A607 9:24am – 9:48am Belgrave Circle / Abbey Park Road / Melton Road Belgrave Rd / Melton Road (Westbourne St JCT) Melton Road A607

10K Route Cut-through Section9:26am – 9:56am Melton Rd (Loughborough Rd JCT), Loughborough Road (Holden Street JCT)9:29am – 10:03am Holden Street (Ross Walk JCT)

Half Marathon Loop continues9:29am – 10:02am Melton Rd (Checketts Rd JCT) 9:30am – 10:06am Melton Rd (Lanesborough Rd RNDBT)9:33am – 10:14am Melton Rd (Junction with Watermead Way) 9:35am – 10:21am Melton Rd (Thurmaston B667 JCT)9:35am – 10:34am Thurmaston Village 9:40am – 10:34am A607 Northbound9:43am – 10:44am Service Road Off A607 9:44am - 10:46am Wanlip Road (roundabout)9:45am – 10:50am Watermead Country Park Entrance (Wanlip Lane) 9:48am – 10:58am Watermead Park - King Lear Lake Car Park9:49am – 11:03am Watermead Park – King Lear Lake, Humpback Bridge9:51am – 11:07am Watermead Park (Footpath Towards Worcester Ave)9:52am – 11:11am Watermead Park (Meadow Lane car park)9:55am – 11:18am Whiles Lane, Front Street9:55am – 11:20am Wanlip Lane9:55am – 11:20am Roundabout – Birstall Rd / Wanlip Ln 8 Miles 9:56am – 11:22am Birstall Rd – School Lane / Church Hill 9:57am – 11:26am Birstall Rd – Holt Lane 10:00am – 11:35am Red Hill Circle 9 Miles Loughborough Rd – Outdoor Pursuits Centre 10:01am – 11:36am Canal Footpath to Thurcaston Rd 10:02am – 11:39am Thurcaston Rd Bridge, Riverside Park Footpath to National Space Centre

10K route & Half Marathon route re-join9:29am – 11:46am Bridge to Ross Walk9:31am – 11:50am Space Centre 9:32am – 11:55am Abbey Park Road Crossing9:33am – 11:58am Abbey Park – Peppercorns Café and Bridge9:36am – 12:06pm Abbey Park – Exit Bridge to Morningside Arena 11 MilesCharter Street / Archdeacon Lane9:37am – 12:09pm Pedestrianised area (Archdeacon Lane / Belgrave Rd)9:37am – 12:09pm Belgrave Rd Flyover (runners go under on the crossing) onto Burleys Way Slip road (Westbound)9:39am – 12:12pm Burleys Way Slip road (Westbound) / Abbey St 9:39am – 12:13pm Abbey St / Mansfield St (runners cross over Abbey Street from footpath)9:39am – 12:14pm Mansfield St / Savoy St9:40am – 12:15pm Savoy St / Belgrave Gate (Haymarket Car Park)9:40am – 12:17pm Leicester Clock Tower9:41am – 12:19pm High Street / Carts Lane9:42am – 12:20pm Loseby Lane / St Martins9:42am – 12:22pm Hotel St / Market Place St, Market Street / Horsefair Street9:43am – 12:24pm Belvoir St / King St / Wellington St 12 Miles9:43am – 12:25pm The Circle, New Walk, New Walk– Leicester Museum and Art Gallery9:44am – 12:30pm New Walk – De Montfort St Crossing9:45am – 12:33pm New Walk – University Rd Crossing 9:46am – 12:34pm Top of New Walk / Granville Road 13 Miles9:47am – 12:45pm Granville Road / Victoria Park Entrance 9:48am – 12:38pm Finish Victoria Park Coach Drive Finish

PARKING AND LOADING

The event returns on Sunday Credit: ITV News Central

Parking and loading restrictions will be in place to keep the route free of traffic, and temporary road closures will be in place while the race passes through.

The measures have been signposted along the route in advance. Roads are expected to have reopened fully by 1pm.

The race is a hugely popular event, attracting runners ranging from enthusiastic amateurs to club athletes, all raising money for a range of charities including official charity partner, LOROS Hospice.

BUS SERVICES

Bus services from the city centre will be running as normal but some will be diverted to alternative bus stops nearby while the race is in progress, with any changes clearly signposted.

'A FANTASTIC EVENT'

Andrew Ward, race director, said: “We love bringing the Run Leicester Half Marathon and 10K to our city’s streets, it’s by far the biggest running event in the county and serves as inspiration to many to take up running themselves as they cheer on thousands pushing themselves towards the finish line.

“We would encourage everyone to come out and support what is such a fantastic event for the whole city.

"Run Leicester is not just for runners at the end of the day, there’s loads of entertainment dotted around the route for the entire public to enjoy too.

“We can’t wait to see everyone on race day; the atmosphere will be incredible and the event will ultimately raise thousands of pounds for LOROS Hospice and other local charities.”