Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Nottinghamshire

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Nottinghamshire.

Officers attended an address in County Close in Beeston on Monday, September 25 and discovered the body.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, September 26.

Anthony Green, of County Close, in Beeston, has now been charged with the murder of 46-year-old Ruth Hufton.

He is due appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday, September 30).

Police said Ruth’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy and no approaches by media during this incredibly difficult time.