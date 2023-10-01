Air ambulance called after pensioner dies following collision in Staffordshire

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called out after a woman died following a collision in Staffordshire.It happened at 7.15am this morning (Sunday 1 October).

Officers were called to Bowsey Wood in Main Road, the A531, in Madeley Heath, to reports of a single-vehicle collision.Police went to the scene with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance.The driver of the car, a woman in her 80s, was found with life threatening injuries.

Staffordshire Police said she died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially-trained officers.Officers are appealing for information and are keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help collision investigators.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 175 of 1 October, or messaging them using Live Chat on their website – www.staffordshire.police.ukPeople can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk