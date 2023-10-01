Leicester street taped off by police due to serious incident overnight

A Leicester street is taped off by police today while investigations into a serious incident overnight take place.

The road has been shut since late Saturday night, and is likely to remain shut for some time.

The city centre road, close to Leicester Railway Station, is closed from the A6 London Road to Sparkenhoe Street.

An inner cordon can be seen inside the wider road block.

Leicestershire Police say they cannot currently comment on the nature of the incident, but did confirm that "Police are dealing with an incident on Conduit Street, Leicester."

They added: "As a result Conduit street is closed and cordons remain in place. Investigations are on-going."

While the nature of the incident is yet to be formally confirmed by police, several eyewitnesses said both police and East Midlands Ambulance Service crews were called to the scene.