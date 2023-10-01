Murder investigation launched after man allegedly stabbed in Leicester

A murder investigation has been launched after a 59-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in Leicester.

East Midlands Ambulance Service contacted police at around 7.30pm yesterday to Conduit Street as they say they were treating a patient with "stab wounds" at the location.

A man, aged 59, was treated at the scene, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say they have arrested a man, aged 29, near to the scene on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

A scene preservation remains in place with Conduit Street closed.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, the senior investigating officer, said: “A lot of people were in and around Conduit Street at the time of the incident and would have witnessed what happened.

"I would urge them to come forward and speak to us.I would like to thank those who have already be in touch with us and are assisting us with our enquiries.

"If you were on Conduit street between 1900hrs and 1930hrs on the 30 September we would like to hear from you – equally if any drivers who have dashcam.”

Officers are in the process of contacting the next of kin and a post-mortem will take place in due course. Enquiries are continuing at this time.

There are a couple of events happening in and around Conduit Street today (Sunday 1 Oct) and police will try to keep the disruption to a minimum and open the street as soon as possible.

If you have information contact police via 101 quoting log 558 of September 30 or if its an emergency call 999.