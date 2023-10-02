Four teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Leicester.

Junior Osborne, 50, died on Wednesday 27 September after the fatal attack on Narborough Road.

The road, in Westcotes, was closed while a heavy police presence remained at the scene overnight. The force later announced a murder inquiry had been launched.

Two 16-year-olds from Leicester and one 17-year old from Thurmaston have been charged but cannot be named due to legal reasons.

James Williams, 18, from Pelham Way, Leicester, has also been charged.

All four teenagers are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on 2 October.

The murder investigation continues and Leicestershire police are still urging anyone who may have information that would help their enquiries to contact them.

