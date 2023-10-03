A 59-year-old father who was fatally stabbed in a street attack has been named by police as they appealed for potential witnesses to come forward.

Sidney Anthony Palmer, known as Sid, was killed in Conduit Street, Leicester, at around 7.30pm on Saturday 30 September.

Paramedics attended the scene but Sid, who was stabbed in the chest, sadly died from his injuries.

Leicestershire Police is now appealing for witnesses who were on Conduit Street between 7pm and 7:30pm to come forward.

In particular, they want to identify the driver and passengers of a black taxi cab that drove down Conduit Street at the time Sid was attacked.

His daughter, Leanne Palmer said: "My Dad had a tough life and for it to end this way breaks our hearts. We cannot believe that someone would violently take his life in this way.

"Sid was well known to lots of people in Leicester and he had many friends who will miss him dearly.

"We want to ask people to come forward and help the police as we want to get justice for Sid who was a father, brother, uncle and friend to many. Please help them solve this crime and bring the person who did this to justice."

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm. Both remain in custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...