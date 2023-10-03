A man has been taken to hospital after leaping to safety from a flat fire in a Birmingham tower block.

West Midlands Police also confirmed a cannabis factory was found at the property.

Fire services and paramedics attended the scene on the morning of Tuesday 3 October after the fire broke out in Montreal House in Edgbaston.

As the blaze took hold in a flat on the block's third floor, a man is believed to have jumped from the window to escape the fire.

The full statement from the police reads: "We were called by West Midlands Ambulance to Montreal House, Benmore Avenue, at 8am today after a fire broke out.

"One man is believed to have been injured after jumping from a window to escape the fire.

"A cannabis factory was found at the property and investigations continue."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Ten fire crews have responded to a fire in a flat on the third floor of a high-rise building in Edgbaston.

"The fire is now out. We started to receive 999 calls at 7.52am today, October 3, to Montreal House, Benmore Avenue. Our first crew arrived within three minutes of being mobilised to the 12-storey building.

"Firefighters and paramedics gave medical care to a man who is believed to have jumped to safety from a window.

"He has been taken to hospital. Fire affected half of the flat in which it broke out, although the whole flat and third-floor lobby area were affected by smoke."

Police say a cannabis factory was found at the property Credit: BPM

The block is near to Belgrave Middleway, not far from Edgbaston Stadium. Footage circulating on social media shows grey smoke billowing from windows and fire engines at the scene.

One resident said: "About 7.30am, I smelt smoke and saw it coming into my bedroom.

"I got dressed quickly and got out. The fire brigade were here, they came quickly."

"We got dressed quickly and got out. Some people were outside, some still in the block. The police have spoken to us - we are waiting to hear what happens next."

