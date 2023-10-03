Police have charged a second man after a teenager was stabbed outside a college in Birmingham.

Rion Soloman who is 19, has been charged with wounding and violent disorder. He's due Birmingham Magistrates Court today (3rd October).

It's after a 16-year-old was injured at around 2:25pm on 27 September, near the James Watt College in Aldridge Road in Old Oscott.

The teenager has since been discharged from hospital after being treated.

Another 19-year-old man has previously been charged with wounding and possessing a bladed weapon on educational premises.

The college in Great Barr is part of Birmingham Metropolitan College and offers vocational courses (BTECs) for ages 16-19, apprenticeships, as well as full and part-time courses for adults.

Police say they are continuing with their enquiries and have set up a dedicated online portal for anyone with information.