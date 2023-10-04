Play Brightcove video

Watch the West Midlands Mayor's criticism of Rishi Sunak's HS2 plans

Andy Street could quit the Conservative Party if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces the scrapping of the second phase of HS2 from Birmingham to Manchester.

The West Midlands mayor is understood to be in a last-ditch meeting with the Prime Minister this morning trying to convince him not to scrap the high-speed rail line.

One source close to Andy Street has told ITV News Central "negotiations are going down to the wire."

A spokesperson for the mayor said: "We intend to listen to the Prime Minister's speech and respond accordingly."

Costs for the project have ballooned from around £30bn to around £100bn since it was first announced.

Mr Street previously criticised the Prime Minister in an impassioned speech, saying; "If you tell the international investment community you are going to do something, you bloody well have to stick to your word."

"You will be turning your back on an opportunity to level up – a once-in-a-generation opportunity," he told reporters.

"You will indeed be damaging your international reputation as a place to invest."

The Conservative mayor, who was first elected in 2017, could quit the party but continue to serve as an independent.

The next mayoral election is scheduled for May 2024.

