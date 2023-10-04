Two men have been charged as a murder investigation continues after a man in his late 50s was stabbed to death.

Michael Berlin, 31, of Great Central Way, Leicester, and Nathan Pritchard, 29, of Conduit Street, have been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both men are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later on today.

Sidney Anthony Palmer, 59, died after being found with a stab wound to his chest in Conduit Street on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, of Leicestershire Police, described the murder investigation as "very much ongoing" and urged anyone with information to make contact.

He adds: "I would like to those members of the public who have contacted us with information however I would still like to appeal to anyone who may have any information and has not as yet come forward and spoken to us."

On Tuesday, Mr Palmer's daughter , Leanne Palmer said: "My Dad had a tough life and for it to end this way breaks our hearts.

"We cannot believe that someone would violently take his life in this way.

"Sid was well known to lots of people in Leicester and he had many friends who will miss him dearly.

"We want to ask people to come forward and help the police as we want to get justice for Sid who was a father, brother, uncle and friend to many. Please help them solve this crime and bring the person who did this to justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...