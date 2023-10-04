A 23-year-old man has been arrested over a blaze that tore through the historic Crooked House pub.

The man, from Leicestershire, was detained on Tuesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Staffordshire Police confirmed he has been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Once known as "Britain's wonkiest" inn, the pub in Himley near Dudley was gutted in the fire on 5 August.

It was demolished less than two days later, infuriating many in the local community who treasured the landmark building - one of the best known in the Black Country - and prompting anger across the UK.

Four men and a woman previously arrested as part of the investigation all remain on conditional bail, Staffordshire Police said.

The woman, 34, and a man, 44, both also from Leicestershire, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Three other men, aged 66, 51 and 33, had been held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

In a statement, the force said: "We are still asking those people who might have information which can help us to get in touch if they haven’t already."

