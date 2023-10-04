Two men have died after the Range Rover in which they were passengers crashed into a wall before colliding with a van.

Leicestershire Police was called to Forest Road in Woodhouse following reports of a crash at around 6.20pm on Tuesday 3 October.

It's believed a black Range Rover Sport crashed into a wall on the road, close to the junction with School Lane, before colliding with a grey Volkswagen Transporter.

Two passengers in the Range Rover - a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s - were found with serious injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the car and another passenger left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Following inquiries, police arrested two men, aged 31 and 36, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries but didn't require hospital treatment, police said.

As part of their inquiries, the force is appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage around the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Jon Putnam, from the Serious Collison Investigation Unit, said: “We are asking any motorists travelling in this area around the time of the collision to come forward if they witnessed anything or have any dash cam footage which could help with our investigation.”

