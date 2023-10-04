A lorry driver who sped off after ploughing into a Nottinghamshire Police car has been jailed.

Two o fficers were attending reports of an oil spillage on the A1 near North Muskam at around on 2am on 26 October 2017 when they found a broken-down vehicle.

They brought the traffic to a standstill by parking their patrol car across lane one and were walking back to the vehicle after laying out safety cones when they saw Jon Wickson, 55, driving his HGV towards them.

As the lorry crashed into the patrol car, the officers jumped over a safety barrier to avoid being hit whilst being showered by broken glass and vehicle parts.

After the collision, which almost killed the two officers, Wickson sped off and drove for eight miles before being pulled over and arrested.

He was charged but failed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Wickson, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, was arrested by South Yorkshire Police in Sheffield earlier this year.

He was sentenced to 16 months at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 29 September.

Sergeant Rob Harrison, one of the two officers involved in the incident, described Wickson's driving as 'appalling'.

"Driving a vehicle of that size safely involves a great deal of care and skill – neither of which were on display," he added.

“Thankfully we were able to take evasive action but with a moment’s indecision the outcome could have been very different.

