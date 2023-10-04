Police are appealing for the owner of a dog to come forward after a man was attacked by a dog in Derby.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was walking along the road when he was bitten by an Alsatian dog, leaving him with hand injuries.

Derbyshire Police were called just after 2:45pm on Friday 1 September to Sackville Street in Normanton.

The force is now appealing for the dog's owner to come forward to speak to police as part of the investigation.

The Alsatian dog was reportedly wearing a silver collar.

Police are urging anyone who knows the dog's owner, or witnessed the attack, to get in contact with them.

