East Midlands Ambulance Service is allowing it's male members of staff to take a year of paid leave for the “male menopause”.

"Andropause" also known as the male menopause, is not a clinically recognised condition.

Anxiety, depression and weight gain are symptoms experienced by those with undergoing Andropause.

Those suffering with extreme symptoms can experience erectile dysfunction and gynaecomastia, known as “man boobs”.

The ambulance service said it will consider requests for paid leave from male members of staff who are suffering from menopause-like symptoms, such as mood swings and irritability, difficulty sleeping or low energy.

According to the National Health Service's website, the "male menopause" is not the result of a sudden drop in testosterone during middle age years, similar to what occurs in the female menopause.

Lifestyle factors or psychological problems can be responsible for many of symptoms experienced by men.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said it wants to "promote a better understanding and support" for it's male members of staff experiencing andropause.

It adds: "East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust seeks to promote a better understanding and support for men experiencing the andropause and will raise awareness through training and development for all staff.

"The male should not be placed in a position of embarrassment where they are expected to suffer in silence but to have the support offered to be able to identify the issue is real."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…