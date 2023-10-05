A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a father in his late 50s was stabbed to death in Leicester.

Sidney Anthony Palmer, known as 'Sid', died from his injuries after being stabbed in the chest in Conduit Street at around 7.30pm on Saturday 30 September.

The 59-year-old was treated by paramedics but died from his injuries at the scene.

On Wednesday night, o fficers arrested a 24-year-old man in West Yorkshire on suspicion of murder.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Michael Berlin, 31, of Great Central Way, Leicester and Nathan Pritchard, 29, of Conduit Street, Leicester, have both been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

They both appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, said: "Our investigation continues to move at pace with significant enquiries still continuing.

"Despite these enquiries, I would still like to urge anyone who may have any information and has not as yet come forward and spoken to us to get in touch."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...