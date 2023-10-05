Play Brightcove video

Watch Sir Keir Starmer speak to ITV News Central about council finances

Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Conservative government for Birmingham City Council's financial disaster.

The council effectively declared bankruptcy on 5 September, issuing a Section 114 notice.

In an interview with ITV News Central's Political Correspondent Alison Mackenzie, the Labour leader said that he does "understand the concerns people will have about their services, about their council."

He added: "There are many councils that are now struggling, this isn't the only council that is struggling."

When asked what should be done to solve the problem, Sir Keir stated that "the problem has been short-term inadequate funding from the Government.

He continued: "What we can do is go to a longer period for budgeting so that better decisions can be made by councils over a longer period of time. That'll make a material difference because we have to get away from this sticking-plaster politics."

In a wide-ranging interview, the Labour leader also said he would not commitment to reversing the Government's decision on cancelling the northern leg of HS2.

He also described the announcements for transport reinvestment as "reheated re-announcements."

Sir Keir said: "Can I stand here and commit to reversing the decision on HS2? No, I can't, not least because the Government's already releasing land between Birmingham and Manchester.

"But I think it's very important to be clear about these so-called alternatives that the Prime Minister announced, they, as soon as anybody will know as soon as they look at the detail, they are reheated, re-announcements, that were always, already supposed to have been in process or being delivered."

When asked if he would commit to high-speed rail in the future, the leader of the opposition told ITV News Central: "No, I can't make that commitment, that's what we wanted, that's what was promised under this Government, but they've just blown a massive hole through it."

Turning to the recent maternity care scandal, Sir Keir added that he "didn't know" if there needed to be a public inquiry.

He said: "Well, I don't know if there needs to be a public inquiry or not, but we certainly need to get to the bottom of what's gone wrong, so that where mistakes have been made, they're not repeated."

The Labour leader continued: "There is a broader question which is can and will an incoming Labour government get the NHS back on its feet and fit for the next 75 years. I am absolutely determined that we will.

"What we need to do is to make sure the NHS as a whole is lifted back up onto its feet, because it's on the ground after 13 years of this Government, and that we prepare it for the future.

"And that's why I've said if we are privileged enough to be elected into power, I'll have five missions. One of them will be making sure the NHS is fit for the future."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...