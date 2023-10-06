Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Central's Education Correspondent Peter Bearne speak to Flo Hume at her local primary school

A 101-year-old woman, who's lived her whole life in Leicestershire, has been sharing war-time stories with children at her local primary school.

Flo Hume was a teenager living in the Humberstone area of Leicester when the Second World War began.

Flo celebrating her 101st birthday Credit: Family handout

On a visit to Thurnby Mead Primary Academy, Flo described living through the Blitz, and taking refuge in an air-raid shelter at the end of her garden.

Her young audience was fascinated by the stories of a woman old enough to be their great great grandmother.

The Britain Flo was born into 101 years ago was a very different place. Growing up in Kibworth in Leicestershire, she left school at the age of 14 to work in a clothing factory.

Flo, pictured as a young woman Credit: Family handout

Three years later, she was living and working in Leicester, when war broke out in Europe.

Leicester, like so many cities, paid a heavy price during the Blitz, something the children at Thurnby Mead Primary Academy have been learning about in class.

Now thanks to Flo, they are getting a first-hand account.

Flo still lives in her own home, still goes to bingo, still holidays by the seaside - and shows no sign of slowing down.

Up to now, the Second World War's been something these children learnt about in history books. After listening to Flo, it feels very real.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…