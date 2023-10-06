A coroner has concluded that a mum who went into cardiac arrest and died seconds after giving birth "died of natural causes".

Bernadette Horsey died shortly after giving birth to her baby son Tim at the Royal Derby Hospital on January 19 2022.

The biomedical scientist, aged 31, was from Beeston, near Nottingham.

She suffered a "profound, catastrophic collapse" just moments after Tim was delivered.

Doctors had previously raised no concerns about her health, during a planned Caesarean section.

The inquest into Mrs Horsey's death at Derby Coroner's Court had previously heard that the new mum said "I'm so excited" seconds before she went into cardiac arrest and died.

A pathologist told the inquest on Thursday that he couldn't find a clear cause of death, but Louise Pinder, assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire said she was satisfied that the clinicians' conclusion that Mrs Horsey died of an amniotic fluid embolus was correct.

Whilst Ms Pinder said the amniotic fluid embolism - where amniotic fluid enters the bloodstream and causes a reaction which can stop the heart - is "extremely rare", she concluded it is still a "recognised event" that can happen during childbirth.

The coroner said Mrs Horsey had been appropriately categorised as 'low risk', and that there was no evidence of any infection or any errors with medication.

Ms Pinder added that there were "no missed opportunities or shortcomings" in her care.

Recording that Mrs Horsey died of natural causes, Ms Pinder said: "She was being adequately and appropriately monitored and resuscitation attempts were well organised but ultimately unsuccessful."

Tim, pictured with his father, Aaron Horsey, survived Credit: Family Handout/PA

Addressing Mrs Horsey’s widower Aaron and her father, who both attended each day of the three-day inquest hearing, she said: "I offer you both my sincere condolences.

"I don’t want to appear patronising but I have been struck by your poise during this inquest, the dignity with which you have both behaved is noted and acknowledged."

Speaking outside the court after the inquest conclusion, Mr Horsey told reporters it had been a "tough" few days but said their son Tim was doing well.

He said: "I just want to give my respect and thanks to both the coroner’s service and the clinicians who attended today.

"It has been a really tough day, a tough few days for all of us, and they’ve done their utmost to make sure that the questions that were asked were answered.

"It has been an incredibly long and tough journey, not just for me but for Bernadette’s wider family.

"We’ve had to revisit this again and again in exploring all of the possible options so it really has been difficult.

"Tim is doing excellently, he’ll have been causing mischief no doubt these last few days and I’ve really missed having him there while we’ve gone through this process.

"It was a really tough and complicated case to go through."

