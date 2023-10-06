Man charged with murder following fatal Leicester stabbing

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Leicester.

Sidney Palmer, 59, died from his injuries after suffering a stab wound to his chest on Conduit Street on Saturday 30 September.

Victor-Eduard Raja, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 7 October.

He has also been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Emergency services were called to Conduit Street around 7:30pm on the night Mr Palmer was attacked.

As part of the investigation, three other men have also been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Michael Berlin, 31, of Great Central Way, Leicester and Nathan Pritchard, 29, of Conduit Street, Leicester, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 October.

Leon Newton, 34, of no fixed address appeared at the same court on Friday 6 October.