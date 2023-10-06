A third man has been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent as the investigation into the death of Sidney Anthony Palmer continues.

Mr Palmer, known as 'Sid' to family and friends, died on Saturday 30 September after being stabbed in the chest.

The attack happened on Conduit Street in Leicester at around 7:30pm on Saturday 30 September - Mr Palmer was treated by paramedics but died from his injuries at the scene.

Leicestershire Police setting up a cordon on Conduit Street Credit: BPM

Michael Berlin, 31, and Nathan Pritchard, 29, have already been charged with the same offence.

Another man, a 24-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Leicestershire Police say enquiries into the murder investigation remain ongoing.

