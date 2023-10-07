CCTV images have been released of a group of men after a student was violently assaulted at a tram stop in Nottingham.

The attack took place on Noel Street next to the tram stop at Forest Recreation Ground, at approximately 7:45pm on Wednesday 20 September.

Police said the student was with friends waiting for a tram to the city centre when they were approached by a group displaying hostile behaviour.As the tram neared the stop, one student was targeted by a group of people, subjecting him to a forceful headlock and a punch to the eye.

They also snatched his mobile phone.Though the group of students were able to find refuge on the approaching tram, the attackers made an unsuccessful attempt to pry the tram's doors open.

The assaulted student sustained a black eye during the altercation.Nottinghamshire police is urging the public to come forward with any information that might aid in their investigation.

Detective Constable Colin Kirkup, who is investigating the incident, said: “This level of intimidation and violence is completely unacceptable, and we are determined to catch those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.

“This group of students just wanted to get into the city centre to enjoy a night out with friends. Instead, they were subjected to a nasty attack where one of the group had his mobile phone stolen.

“We have carried out extensive CCTV inquiries since the incident occurred to try and track where these offenders have gone after the attack. Their last known location was Gregory Boulevard.

“We have also spoken to a number of witnesses who saw what happened."

Police said while they have not yet caught those responsible they "won't give up" until they have the offenders in custody.

" These are clearly nasty individuals who need to be stopped," added Detective Constable Colin Kirkup.

“We have released a number of CCTV images of people who could help us with our inquiries and we hope the public will recognise them."

