Major search operation begins for missing man in River Severn

Emergency services are currently searching the River Severn near Upton-upon-Severn following reports a man had entered the water near Upton Bridge in the early hours of this morning.

Officers received a call just before 1am (Saturday 7 October) to reports that a 19-year-old man had entered the River Severn from near the Upton Bridge.

Police search trained officers, along with a police helicopter and colleagues from the fire service, were immediately deployed to the area to search for the missing man. The search is expected to continue into today.

Inspector Andrew Standing, said: “Our search of the river will carry on today, and our officers will continue to support the family as the search continues.

“Our officers are out speaking to the local community in Upton-upon-Severn this morning and we would like to thank them for their support and offers of help.”

