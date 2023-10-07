A Coventry man has been convicted of murdering one student and injuring another in a knife attack in Birmingham.

Pengqi Sun assaulted Coventry University student Shuo Zou in the early hours of 6 April.

Shuo Zou was with friends holding a party for a mutual friend of his and Pengqi Sun, when a disagreement broke out between the two.

Sun then assaulted Shuo Zou which was quickly stopped by friends.

Sun then returned home to arm himself with two blades of a broken pair of scissors, and a knife.

The 23-year-old sought his adversaries at a bus stop and launched an attack, inflicting a fatal neck wound to Shuo Zou.

His friend who came to his aid, also suffered serious hand injuries.

Shuo Zou, 22, died at the scene.

Pengqi Sun was pointed out by witnesses but claimed he acted in self-defence.

A jury at Warwick Crown Court found him guilty of the murder of Shuo Zou and wounding with intent.

He was cleared of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest from our Homicide Unit, said: “Shou Zou died from a stab wound miles from home and his family.

“This is a tragedy that escalated from a minor disagreement and our sympathies remain with Shou’s family and friends.”

Pengqi Sun, from Hales Street, Coventry, is set to be sentenced on Monday, 9 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…