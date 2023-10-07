A siege at a West Midlands property has gone into a second day after a man barricaded himself inside.

Armed police remain at a property in Moathouse Lane West, Wednesfield, nearly 24 hours after they first arrived.

Officers, including dedicated firearms officers, attended at around 1pm on Friday 6 October and roads in the immediate area have been cordoned off.

Force negotiators are also at the scene and no one else is believed to be inside the property.

Neighbourhood officers are in the area to offer reassurance.

