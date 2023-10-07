A man who was convicted of possessing and distributing indecent and extreme pornographic images has been jailed.

Alan Barry, 44, of Providence Close, Walsall, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 29 September.Previously convicted at Northampton Crown Court in 2017 for related offences, Barry was registered as a sex offender and was subject to a lifetime placement on the sex offenders' register.

He was also under an indefinite sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).Authorities visited Barry's home in January, under the terms of his prevention order.

During the visit, officers discovered thumbnails on Barry's mobile phone suggestive of illegal sexual content.

Subsequent forensic examination of the device disclosed indecent still and moving images of minors and extreme pornographic content.

Evidence of Barry's involvement in the distribution and receipt of such materials was found in the device's correspondence.The device was found to hold 45 Category A images, the most serious type, 13 Category B images, and 251 extreme pornographic images.

Barry's arrest followed in June, leading to his recent conviction.Detective Constable Claire Walker of the Public Protection Unit at West Midlands Police said: “Despite the horrendous nature of the material that Alan Barry possessed, he appeared to be quite ambivalent about the seriousness of his offences, denying when questioned that he had a sexual interest in children and instead attributing his behaviour to drug abuse and mental health issues.

“It is only right that he has received a custodial sentence and we welcome his conviction.”

