A 17-year-old Esports sensation from Coventry is gearing up to captain his UK championship-winning team, SPARK, to potential European triumph.

Isaac Adams and his team are set to clash with the continent's elite at the Splatoon 3 European Championship finals in Frankfurt, Germany, from October 7-8.Just weeks ago, under Isaac's leadership, SPARK clinched the UK & Ireland title at the prestigious Insomnia71 tournament in Birmingham.

The upcoming European championship will see them battling against the top 12 ranked teams in electrifying best-of-five matches.The journey for Isaac, who relocated from Buckingham to Coventry just last year to immerse himself in Esports studies at Coventry College, has been remarkable.

Following the 2022 release of Splatoon 3 – a hit third-person shooter game with over 10 million copies sold on the Nintendo Switch – he embarked on a mission to assemble a team of the finest talents.

Now, they're setting their sights on European domination, with thousands expected to watch the unfolding drama via livestream.Reflecting on the path that led him here, Isaac said: “Securing the UK & Ireland Championship title was surreal, especially after Covid had halted championships for years.

"As we gear up for the European challenge, we're feeling prepared. Between moving homes, navigating my first year at Coventry College, and building a formidable team, it's been a whirlwind year.

"Our hope is to make our mark in Frankfurt.”Beyond his current ambitions, Isaac envisions a future in Esports production, aiming to further his studies at university after earning his Level 3 Extended Diploma in Esports next year.Shoubna Naika-Taylor, Coventry College's Curriculum Manager, heaped praise on the young prodigy, stating, “Isaac's unwavering dedication to Esports is commendable. Transitioning straight to college after school is challenging, but Isaac has displayed excellence in every endeavor. We're cheering him on for the European championship.”

