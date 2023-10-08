A man in his 50s has died after a collision in Hereford in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police received reports in the early hours that a pedestrian was left seriously injured in Holme Lacy Road.

Despite the efforts of paramedics the man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Mercia Police said w hile the cause of death has yet to be fully established, the man is believed to have been struck by a vehicle causing him to suffer fatal injuries.

Detective Inspector Mel Reynolds said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man's family at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the man, or were themselves in the vicinity, of Rotherwas Industrial Estate towards Holme Lacy Road after 1am on Sunday morning.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or who may have witnessed any vehicles, or people in the area acting suspiciously during this time.”

