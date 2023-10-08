Rare 'car on two wheels' up for auction after three decades

A 1961 Maico Mobil MB 200 scooter, one of the few in the UK, is set for auction at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull.

The scooter, previously registered by London dealer Claude Rye in 1961, is expected to fetch between £12,000 and £14,000.Having been with its current owner since the early 1990s, the scooter comes with its original logbook, user’s handbook, an English instruction manual, and a German parts guide.

Over its lifetime, the scooter has recorded 10,000 miles.Paul Diamond of H&H Classics commented on the scooter's significance and its condition.

The auction is on 15 November.

