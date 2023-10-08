A police investigation has been launched after two men were seriously injured in a bar fight in Derby city centre.

It happened in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 8th October).

Officers say the pair were found to have suffered serious injuries after being assaulted at the Together bar, formerly known as the Living Lounge.

Derbyshire Police say it is understood the fight broke out at the rear of the bar and the two men were injured during the altercation.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the bar at the time, or has any information about the incident.